Australian Football (AFL) Pakistan super league to begin from Sept 16

Australian Football (AFL) Pakistan super league would commence from September 16 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ground, Nawanshahr

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) -:Australian Football (AFL) Pakistan super league would commence from September 16 at the Melbourne cricket Ground (MCG) ground, Nawanshahr .

District sports officer Muhammad Jameel Kamran said that District sports department was organizing the event in which four teams including Sindh Dolphin, Rohi Jahan Eagle, Islamabad Tigers and KPK Lions team would participate.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak would inaugurate the super league and the event would continue by September 19.

He said that AFL coaches from Australia along with central leadership of AFL federation would reach the city and would impart lectures.