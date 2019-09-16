UrduPoint.com
Australian Football Pakistan Super League Opens

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:57 PM

Australian Football Pakistan super league opens

Australian Football Pakistan super league opened here at MCG ground here on Monday evening

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Australian Football Pakistan super league opened here at MCG ground here on Monday evening.

ADC-G, Hamza Salik inaugurated the league.

On opening day, two matches were decided.

In first match, Rohi Jahan Eagle defeated Karachi Dolphins by 25-0 while KP Lions beat Islamabad Tigers by 16-2.

Taimor, Imran stuck sixes from Rohi Jahan while Amal, Asad, Nauman and Talha played well from KP Lions.

Director Punjab sports board, Shahid Mahmood Nizami, while Genaral Seceratry ALF Paksiatn Ch Zulfiqar Anjum were chief guests on the occasion.

Four days event would end on September 19.

