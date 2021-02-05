UrduPoint.com
Australian Footy Matches Held In Connection With Kashmir Day

Fri 05th February 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Australian Football League of Pakistan (AFP) organized Australian Footy matches in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day in collaboration with Pakistan sports board at Jinnah Stadium, here.

Three matches of Australian Footy were played including Men, Women and Under-15 boys.

In the Men competition, Tigger Footy Club beat Rover Footy Club by 56-41 goals while in Women's event, Queen Club beat Tigger Club by 55-22 goals.

In the U-15 Boys event, Junoon Bombers beat Islamabad Falcon by 40-25 goals.

Australian Football League of Pakistan (AFP), Sardar Tariq Mehmood, Chairman, EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Ch. Pervez Iqbal Losar, Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, Dy. Director General PSB, Mansoor Ahmad and Secretary General, AFL, Ch. Zulfiqar Aligave away the prizes.

Meanwhile in a netball match, Islamabad Green defeated Islamabad White by 12-8 goals at oxford grammar school. General Secretary, Islamabad Netball Association, Javed Nawaz Bangash who was the chief guest gave away prizes to the winners.

More Stories From Sports

