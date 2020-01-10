Australian goalkeeper Ryan pledges cash for bushfire wildlife

Australian international goalkeeper Mat Ryan is to donate Aus$500 (263, $345) for each save made by a Premier League goalkeeper this weekend to a wildlife rescue fund in the wake of the devastating bush fires that have wreaked havoc in Australia

The 27-year-old Brighton goalkeeper is following the likes of cricket legend Shane Warne and Britain's six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and a host of cricket and tennis stars in making a donation.

Ryan said people had already been generous but it was important to continue to contribute.

"In light of the devastation caused by the bushfires back home, I'm donating 500 Australian Dollars for every registered save by all premier league goalkeepers across every premier league fixture for this weekend," he tweeted.

"I've chosen to donate to the @wireswildliferescue emergency fund... There continues to be homes lost, lives of both people and animals lost or in danger, along with whole communities, businesses and more."sports statistics service Opta Joe estimated that Ryan should expect to pay out at least Aus$31,500, tweeting that his gesture was "generous" because "on average this season, there have been 61 saves made by goalkeepers in the Premier League per matchday."