UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Hamilton Wins Tirreno Stage 4, Woods Retains Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:43 PM

Australian Hamilton wins Tirreno stage 4, Woods retains lead

Australian cyclist Lucas Hamilton won Thursday's fourth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico while Michael Woods kept the overall leader's blue jersey as the race ventured into the mountains

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Australian cyclist Lucas Hamilton won Thursday's fourth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico while Michael Woods kept the overall leader's blue jersey as the race ventured into the mountains.

Canadian Woods finished 10 seconds adrift of Hamilton in Cascia on a stage which featured the highest point of the race -- 1,521 metres at Rifugio Perugia.

Woods, who rides for the EF Pro Cycling team, was at the front of a group including overall favourites Geraint Thomas, Rafal Majka and Simon Yates.

Jakob Fuglsang and Vincenzo Nibali, like Thomas another former Tour de France winner, both lost over a minute after failing to keep up on the 194km route from Terni.

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome crossed the line almost 10 minutes off the pace, underlining the concerns over his form which prompted Ineos to leave him off their team for the Grande Boucle.

Related Topics

Cycling France Hamilton Perugia From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates Cricket Board receives BCCI official clea ..

46 minutes ago

International stars excited to return to the mats ..

46 minutes ago

Wasim Akram inspired me to be a pacer: Trent Boult ..

3 minutes ago

US Government Sanctions Liberian Visa Officer for ..

3 minutes ago

International Islamic University, Islamabad Presid ..

3 minutes ago

DEO recommends action against staffers for insolen ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.