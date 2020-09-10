Australian Hamilton wins Tirreno stage 4, Woods retains lead

Australian cyclist Lucas Hamilton won Thursday's fourth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico while Michael Woods kept the overall leader's blue jersey as the race ventured into the mountains

Canadian Woods finished 10 seconds adrift of Hamilton in Cascia on a stage which featured the highest point of the race -- 1,521 metres at Rifugio Perugia.

Woods, who rides for the EF Pro Cycling team, was at the front of a group including overall favourites Geraint Thomas, Rafal Majka and Simon Yates.

Jakob Fuglsang and Vincenzo Nibali, like Thomas another former Tour de France winner, both lost over a minute after failing to keep up on the 194km route from Terni.

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome crossed the line almost 10 minutes off the pace, underlining the concerns over his form which prompted Ineos to leave him off their team for the Grande Boucle.