Australian Immigration Minister Confirms Djokovic Left Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has left Australia following the decision of the country's Federal Court to uphold the cancellation of his visa, Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Court of Australia denied Djokovic's appeal against the decision to cancel his visa. The athlete will not be able to defend his title of the nine-time champion at the season's first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open.

"I welcome today's unanimous decision by the Full Federal Court of Australia, upholding my decision to exercise my power under the Migration Act to cancel Mr Novak Djokovic's visa in the public interest.

I can confirm that Mr Djokovic has now departed Australia," Hawke wrote on Twitter.

On January 5, unvaccinated Djokovic arrived in Australia to participate in the Australian Open but was detained and put to a migration isolation ward after the Australian authorities canceled his visa, citing violations of the country's vaccination rules.

Four days later, Djokovic was released by a court order. However, on Friday, Hawke revoked Djokovic's entry visa for the second time.

The competition will take place on the courts of Melbourne Park from January 17-30.