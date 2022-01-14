Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said on Friday that he had revoked the entry visa of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic again after a court overturned the cancellation earlier this week

"Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so," Hawke said in a statement, as quoted by the ABC news broadcaster.