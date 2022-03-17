UrduPoint.com

Australian Journalist Loves Watching Babar Azam Playing Quality Cricket

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2022 | 12:37 PM

Australian journalist loves watching Babar Azam playing quality cricket

Melinda Farrell says she is Australian but it doesn't mean she only support Australian team as quality cricket is only her choice which she watched at National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th) Australian sports journalist Melinda Farrell loved watching Pakistan captain Babar Azam playing quality cricket against Australia.

The Sports journalist was much excited after watching Pakistan unpredictably saving the second Test against Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi.

On the last day of the second Test match, Babar Azam not just led the team to completion with the visiting team but also made many other records. Azam made 196 runs off 425 balls to remain unbeaten.

According to a local private tv, Melinda Farrell said she was a journalist but it did not mean she only supported Australia.

"I support only the quality cricket," said Malinda, pointing out that she watched it in Karachi.

She said, "I loved watching Babar, especially for the first time at his home. I was impressed by Abdullah, the way this youngster absorbed pressure. She said it was overall a phenomenal turnover by these two batters, and eventually, they took away the whole game from Australia," . The Australian journalist also termed 171 runs partnership between Babar-Abdullah as match saving.

