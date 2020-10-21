Australian O'Connor Wins Giro D'Italia 17th Stage
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:53 PM
Australian rider Ben O'Connor won the Giro d'Italia 17th stage on Wednesday in the ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio in the Italian Dolomites
The 24-year-old NTT Pro Cycling team rider attacked in the final climb of the 203km run from Bassano del Grappa to take race.
Portugal's Joao Almeida of Deceuninck Quick-Step maintained his hold on the overall leader's pink jersey.