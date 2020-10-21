UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian O'Connor Wins Giro D'Italia 17th Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:53 PM

Australian O'Connor wins Giro d'Italia 17th stage

Australian rider Ben O'Connor won the Giro d'Italia 17th stage on Wednesday in the ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio in the Italian Dolomites

Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Australian rider Ben O'Connor won the Giro d'Italia 17th stage on Wednesday in the ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio in the Italian Dolomites.

The 24-year-old NTT Pro Cycling team rider attacked in the final climb of the 203km run from Bassano del Grappa to take race.

Portugal's Joao Almeida of Deceuninck Quick-Step maintained his hold on the overall leader's pink jersey.

Related Topics

Cycling From Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

26 minutes ago

Pakistan Indonesia bilateral trade touches $2.3 bi ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan High Court declares grant of 4 basic s ..

2 minutes ago

Digitalization Has No Borders: Dr Steffen

2 minutes ago

Transport deptt launches vehicles emission testing ..

2 minutes ago

Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020: Day 2

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.