Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Australian rider Ben O'Connor won the Giro d'Italia 17th stage on Wednesday in the ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio in the Italian Dolomites.

The 24-year-old NTT Pro Cycling team rider attacked in the final climb of the 203km run from Bassano del Grappa to take race.

Portugal's Joao Almeida of Deceuninck Quick-Step maintained his hold on the overall leader's pink jersey.