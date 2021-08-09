UrduPoint.com

Australian Olympic Committee Pays Tribute To "superb" Athletes At Tokyo Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:07 PM

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has thanked the nation's athletes for their "superb" performance at the Tokyo Games

CANBERRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has thanked the nation's athletes for their "superb" performance at the Tokyo Games.

The 486 Australian athletes who competed at the Tokyo Olympics won 46 medals - the third-best tally in the country's history - in 15 sports and 20 disciplines.

The tally included an equal-best 17 gold medals achieved in Athens 2004, a record nine of which were won in swimming in Tokyo.

With the postponed Games coming to a close on Sunday night, Australia's Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman paid tribute to Australia's athletes.

"Australians will remember this Team for decades to come," he said in a media release.

"Their performances and the way they conducted themselves on and off the field of play has been superb. I am very proud of this group of young people. We talk about resilience and determination. These Olympic athletes have those qualities in spades."The Tokyo Olympics took place with about half the Australian population in the states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland in coronavirus lockdowns.

