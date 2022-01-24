UrduPoint.com

Australian Olympic Team Finalised For Beijing

January 24, 2022

Australian Olympic team finalised for Beijing

SYDNEY, Jan. 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Monday announced 44 athletes across 10 disciplines to compete at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games in 2022.

The announcement finalized the country's third-largest Olympic Winter team, with 23 women and 21 men, a record high female representation in Australian Olympic Winter history.

AOC said the athletes will compete in 10 disciplines, including bobsleigh, skeleton, luge, curling, freestyle skiing, short track speed skating, figure skating, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing and snowboard.

"We saw the impact an Australian Olympic Team can have on the nation last July and I know millions of Australians will be inspired and uplifted by this Winter Team," said Geoff Lipshut, Chef de Mission of the Australian Olympic Team for Beijing."These 44 athletes are fantastic ambassadors for our country and for winter sport." Among the team, snowboarder Scotty James and mogul skier Britt Cox will compete at their fourth Olympics, joining "rare air" of just six previous Australian winter athletes who have attended four or more Games.

Another 12 athletes will compete at their third Olympics, 10 athletes return for their second while 20 athletes will make their Olympic debut.

With an average age of 25, the team features four teenagers, with snowboarder Valentino Guseli the youngest at 16.

Freestyle skiing, which incorporates moguls, aerials, free ski and ski cross, is the largest team with 13 athletes, followed by snowboard with 11.

Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt will make history as Australia's first Olympic curlers in the mixed event, while Bree Walker will contest the women's monobob as the sport makes its Olympic debut.

"Our job is to get the athletes to the Games and give them the opportunity to have their best day on their biggest day," Lipshut said.

The Beijing Olympic Winter Games will start on February 4.

