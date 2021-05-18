UrduPoint.com
Australian Olympic Team Unveils Official Opening Ceremony Uniforms For Tokyo

Tue 18th May 2021

Australian Olympic team unveils official opening ceremony uniforms for Tokyo

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) unveiled the official opening ceremony uniforms for the Australian Olympic team for Tokyo 2020 at Sydney's Wylie's Baths on Tuesday

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) --:The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) unveiled the official opening ceremony uniforms for the Australian Olympic team for Tokyo 2020 at Sydney's Wylie's Baths on Tuesday.

The uniforms, designed by Australian lifestyle fashion brand Sportscraft, include a blazer, shirt, semi-formal shorts, dress, and some accessories, while Australian sneaker brand Volley designed the footwear.

Nine athletes, from Olympic medallists to those making their Olympic debut in Tokyo, including dual Olympic medalist in canoe slalom Jess Fox, showcased the uniforms at the side of the ocean pool.

The design process was inspired by the electric lights, vibrant colors, and bustling atmosphere synonymous with Tokyo. In order to ensure the uniforms represented Australian culture, the design opted for a minimalist and timeless design, whilst creating impact by showcasing Australia's iconic green and gold colors. The angles used in the designs were inspired by Japan's famous Shibuya Crossing intersection, along with elements of the Southern Cross.

More Stories From Sports

