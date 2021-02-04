Australian Open Boss 'absolutely Confident' Tournament Will Go Ahead
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 10:20 AM
Melbourne, Feb 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said he was "absolutely confident" Thursday that the tournament will start next week despite problems caused by a fresh coronavirus case.
"We're absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead," tournament chief Craig Tiley told reporters, with the opening Grand Slam of the year due to start on Monday.