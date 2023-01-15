UrduPoint.com

Australian Open Displays Russian Tennis Players With Country Affiliation Despite Sanctions

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The printed version of the Australian Open website's page with the 2023 draws has the Names of Russian and Belarusian athletes followed by three-letter abbreviations of their respective countries despite international sanctions only allowing them to compete under neutral status.

In October, Australian Open director Craig Tiley said that Russian or Belarusian players would be able to perform in the tournament only under neutral status due to sanctions introduced in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The printed version of the official tournament brackets displays the surnames of Russian and Belarusian athletes followed by three-letter country abbreviations (RUS) and (BLR) in the exactly same way as it had been before any sanctions were imposed.

In March, the International Tennis Federation suspended the Russian and Belarusian tennis federations and canceled all tournaments in these countries under the auspices of the organization in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete in tournaments under the auspices of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), and as neutral athletes.

