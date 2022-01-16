Australian Open First Round Match With Participation Of Djokovic Added To Schedule
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 16, 2022 | 10:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) The meeting of the first round of the Grand Slam tennis tournament, the Australian Open, with the participation of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has appeared in the match schedule for Monday, published on the competition website.
In the first round, Djokovic is expected to play with his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.