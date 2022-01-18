UrduPoint.com

Australian Open Organisers 'deeply Regret' Impact Of Djokovic Saga

Muhammad Rameez Published January 18, 2022 | 01:04 PM

Australian Open organisers said Tuesday they "deeply regret" the impact that the Novak Djokovic deportation saga had on other players and admitted there were "lessons to learn"

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Australian Open organisers said Tuesday they "deeply regret" the impact that the Novak Djokovic deportation saga had on other players and admitted there were "lessons to learn".

"As the Australian tennis family, we recognise that recent events have been a significant distraction for everyone and we deeply regret the impact this had on all players," Tennis Australia said in a statement.

