UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Open Qualifying Delayed Due To Bushfire Smoke

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:50 AM

Australian Open qualifying delayed due to bushfire smoke

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Qualifying rounds for the Australian Open were delayed Wednesday as toxic smoke from widespread bushfires continued to choke Melbourne, throwing the Grand Slam's schedule into chaos.

The decision to suspend the action followed heavy criticism when players were affected by hazardous conditions after play was allowed to go ahead on Tuesday.

One qualifier retired with breathing difficulties and Canadian Eugenie Bouchard needed medical attention, although all other matches were completed.

Play will not begin before 1:00 pm (0200 GMT), with practice sessions also suspended.

"Conditions at Melbourne Park are being constantly monitored," Tennis Australia said.

Further decisions will be made using onsite data in consultation with the tournament's medical team, the Bureau of Meteorology and scientists from the Victorian Environmental Protection Agency, it said.

The EPA listed air quality in Melbourne, habitually ranked as one of the world's most liveable cities, as "very poor" at 9:00 am but not at the "hazardous" levels registered on Tuesday.

Very poor means the air is likely smoky or dusty and that people might suffer coughing or shortness of breath.

"EPA advises people in smoke-affected areas to take care, stay indoors away from smoke where possible and limit exposure." Some relief may be on the way. The Bureau of Meteorology said thunderstorms and wind changes were expected for Victoria later Wednesday, which could clear the air.

The deteriorating conditions followed months of deadly bushfires that have engulfed huge swathes of the Australian countryside, leaving at least 27 people dead and more than 2,000 homes destroyed.

- 'Scared I would collapse' - Qualifying for the first Grand Slam of the year, due to start next week, got under way an hour late on Tuesday and Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic did not cope well.

She ended her match against Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele early after a coughing fit, saying: "I was really scared that I would collapse." Former Australian Open semi-finalist Bouchard also had problems and needed a medical time-out after complaining of a sore chest.

She sympathised with organisers but said that there "just has to be some line in the sand".

"Like the heat rule, there should be an air quality rule," she told reporters. "Maybe this tournament will help get that into gear".

Other players hit out for qualifying being allowed to go ahead, including world number five Elina Svitolina.

"Why do we need to wait for something bad to happen to do an action," she tweeted.

The Kooyong Classic exhibition tournament, also taking place in Melbourne, looked set to start on time at 1:00 pm with organisers tweeting that "the excitement continues today".

Croatia's Marin Cilic is due on court first against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo.

On Tuesday, Maria Sharapova's match against Germany's Laura Siegemund at Kooyong ended early partly due to the smoke, although later games went ahead without incident.

Despite the conditions, organisers have said it was unlikely the Grand Slam would be delayed.

Even if there is a repeat of this week's smoke, they have pointed to Melbourne Park having three roofed stadiums and eight other indoor courts that would allow play to go ahead.

Any smoke hazards will be treated in a similar way to extreme heat and rain, with umpires able to stop play if it is considered too dangerous to continue, they added.

A fundraising exhibition match on Wednesday evening to raise money for bushfire relief efforts, featuring Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and others, will not be affected as it will he held with the roof shut on Rod Laver Arena.

Related Topics

Tennis Dead World Australia Poor Germany Victoria Melbourne South Korea Switzerland Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Money May Maria Sharapova Australian Open All From Court Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

9 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

9 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

9 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.