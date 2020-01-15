UrduPoint.com
Australian Open Qualifying Delayed Due To Smoke Haze

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:40 AM

Australian Open qualifying delayed due to smoke haze

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Qualifying for the Australian Open Grand Slam was delayed Wednesday as toxic smoke from bushfires continued to shroud Melbourne, organisers said.

The decision to push back the time players take the court followed a qualifier retiring with breathing difficulties on Tuesday and Canadian Eugenie Bouchard needing medical attention.

Play will not begin before 1:00 pm (0200 GMT), an hour later than scheduled, with practice sessions also suspended.

