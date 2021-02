Australian Open tennis results

Following are the results Friday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (prefix number denotes seeding)

MELBOURNE, Feb. 19 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Following are the results Friday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (prefix number denotes seeding): Women's Doubles Final 2-Elise Mertens, Belgium/Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, bt 3-Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3 Men's DoublesSemifinals5-Rajeev Ram, United States/Joe Salisbury, Britain, bt 6-Bruno Soares, Brazil/Jamie Murray, Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (2)