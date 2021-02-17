UrduPoint.com
Australian Open To Allow 7,500 Fans On Centre Court: Organisers

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Australian Open to allow 7,500 fans on centre court: organisers

The Australian Open will allow 50 percent capacity at Rod Laver Arena, the centre court, from Thursday after state authorities eased a five-day coronavirus lockdown, organisers of the Grand Slam tennis tournament said

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Australian Open will allow 50 percent capacity at Rod Laver Arena, the centre court, from Thursday after state authorities eased a five-day coronavirus lockdown, organisers of the Grand Slam tennis tournament said.

"We look forward to welcoming fans back to the Australian Open for the next four days and to finishing the event safely and on a high," tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement.

