Australian Open Wheelchair C’ships To Expand Quad Draw For 2024

Muhammad Rameez Published October 18, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Tennis Australia has announced that the Australian Open Wheelchair Championships would expand its quad draw size from 8 to 16 players for 2024.

The first Grand Slam of the year will therefore feature 16 players in the quad singles field and eight teams in the quad doubles field, matching the draws sizes of the men’s singles and doubles and the women’s singles and doubles, said a press release.

The announcement comes after the US Open expanded it quad draw size from 8 to 16 players earlier this year. The 2024 Australian Open Wheelchair Championships would take place at Melbourne Park from January 23-27 and will be the third of three tournaments in Australia scheduled at the start of the 2024 UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour.

