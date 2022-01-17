Australian Open wildcard Vukic upsets world No. 33 in round one

Australian Open local wildcard Aleksandar Vukic stunned South African World No. 33 Lloyd Harris 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6(3) in almost three hours in Round One on Monday

SYDNEY, Jan. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Australian Open local wildcard Aleksandar Vukic stunned South African World No. 33 Lloyd Harris 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6(3) in almost three hours in Round One on Monday.

The first set saw Vukic making 14 unforced errors, but he brought the match under his control later and his eventual victory was met with a standing ovation from the local crowd.

Vukic, 25, said after the match that the win was "totally a dream".

"Especially this court, with all these guys.

I mean, I came here as a kid and I was watching the Aussies play here. To play here, myself, and to get the win ... I can't put it into words... this is a dream.""I knew I wasn't alone. I couldn't have done it without my parents. I'll treasure this moment for the rest of our life," said Vukic.

He will now go on to face World No. 124 Radu Albot in Round Two. Should he win, Vukic would face World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the third round.