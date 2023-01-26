- Home
Australian Open Women's Singles Final Line-up
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 26, 2023 | 06:57 PM
Australian Open women's singles final line-up (x denotes seed)
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Australian Open women's singles final line-up (x denotes seed): Elena Rybakina (KAZ x22) v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x5)
