Australian pacer Michael Neser out from Pakistan squad due to injury

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Cricket Australia has confirmed Neser 's drop out and replacement by Mark Steketee for Pakistan tour for upcoming bilateral series.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2022) Michael Neser, the Australian pacer, has been dropped of 18-member squad due to tour Pakistan, cricket Australian says.

Michael Neser was dropped out of the squad for side strain injury.

Australian Team will tour Pakistan for upcoming bilateral series.

According to a statement issued by the Cricket Australia, Michael had suffered the injury earlier this week due to which he would not be available for the tour and uncapped Mark Steketee replaced the injured bowler in the squad.

Brendan Doggett, another uncapped pacer, has been selected on standby for the upcoming series. The doctors conducted scan test and found that Neser was injured, so he was dropped out of the squad. On other hand, there is no reports about his possible return to the squad because his recovery could take some time.

According to the Australian media reports, the bowler was taken out of the field during a one-day match which was won by New South Wales at Gabba on Monday night.

He could manage bowling only twice before he left the field.

Neser has only bowled five times in games in 2022 after spending most of January with the national team. Earlier, he made his Test debut against England in Adelaide in December.

The Australian team led by Pat Cummins will be touring Pakistan for the first time in over 24 years for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I, due to start March 4 in Rawalpindi.

It may be mentioned here that the Australian selectors had already decided to rest fellow Test quick Jhye Richardson from the Pakistan tour despite him being a part of the national T20 squad currently playing Sri Lanka.

Australian Squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.