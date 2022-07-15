UrduPoint.com

Australian Pitches Expert To Arrive In Lahore Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 15, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Damien Hough, 26, is one of the world’s best curators with a 26-year experience.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2022) Damien Hough, head curator of Adelaide Oval, will in Lahore on 15 July (today) on a two-week tour during which he will also visit Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Hough is one of the world’s best curators with a 26-year experience.

During his visit, Hough will also inspect the outfields and pitch squares of the four Test centres.

Prior to his departure on 28 July, Hough will give lectures to the curators and the coaches of cricket and city cricket associations on pitch preparations and the basic methodology of pitch making for all three formats of the game.

He will also provide insights to local curators and coaches on introducing a day/night pitch for Test cricket, which is the most pinnacle format of the game.

