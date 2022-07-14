UrduPoint.com

Australian Pitches Expert To Arrive On July 15

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 14, 2022 | 10:51 AM

Australian pitches expert to arrive on July 15

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :By Sohail Ali Damien Hough, head curator of Adelaide Oval, will be in Lahore on July 15 on a two-week tour during which he will also visit Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi.

A spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board said here on Thursday that Hough is one of the world's best curators with a 26-year experience.

During his visit, Hough will also inspect the outfields and pitch squares of the four Test centres.

" Prior to his departure on July 28, Hough will give lectures to the curators and the coaches of cricket and city cricket associations on pitch preparations and the basic methodology of pitch making for all three formats of the game", he said.

He will also provide insights to local curators and coaches on introducing a day/night pitch for Test cricket, which is the most pinnacle format of the game, said the spokesman.

