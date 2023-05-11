UrduPoint.com

Australian Retain Top Position, Pakistan Pip India In 2nd Spot In ICC ODI Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 11, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Australia has retained their position at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings following the annual update that drops results from the 2019-20 season and reflects all matches completed since May 2020.

Before the annual rankings update, Australia was at the top with 113 points with India behind them on the decimal count. Pakistan was ranked third, with 112 points.

Australia is now two rating points clear of Pakistan at 118 points after the update, which weighs matches completed before May 2022 at 50 per cent and subsequent matches at 100 per cent.

Pakistan, who had grabbed the number one position briefly on May 5 before losing the final ODI of their five-match home series to New Zealand and slipping back behind Australia, are on 116 points, one more than India.

Pakistan would have remained at the top of the ODI rankings even after the annual update had they completed a 5-0 sweep in the series against New Zealand.

An interesting battle at the top of the rankings is imminent in the year of the World Cup as only three points separate Australia, Pakistan and India, who are comfortably ahead of the others in the 20-team table.

The matches dropping out of the rankings include the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2019. England and New Zealand, who played an epic final at Lord's four years ago, have both lost points in the annual update.

New Zealand is in fourth position but 11 points behind India at 104 after losing four points over the cycle. England, who will defend their World Cup title in India this year, have lost 10 points and are in fifth position with 101 points.

South Africa and Bangladesh retain sixth and seventh positions, respectively, while Afghanistan has overtaken former World champions Sri Lanka and the West Indies to grab the eighth position. The top eight are the teams to have qualified directly for this year's World Cup.

