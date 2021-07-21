Australian showjumper positive for cocaine, suspended from Olympics

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Australian showjumper Jamie Kermond was Wednesday provisionally suspended from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cocaine just days before the opening ceremony, team officials said.

The 36-year-old returned a positive A-sample for a cocaine metabolite on June 26 following a test by Sport Integrity Australia.

"Mr. Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA-compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place," Equestrian Australia said in a statement.

The governing body added that it had spoken with Kermond "and support services will be offered to him".

Under Australia's anti-doping policy, he now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed.

The Australian Olympic Committee said it was aware of the matter and would consider what to do later Wednesday.

According to Australian reports, Kermond did not travel with the rest of the team when they flew to Tokyo on Tuesday.

He was due to be part of a nine-strong Australian equestrian team headlined by eventing star Andrew Hoy, a three-time gold medallist who is at his eighth Olympics, and dressage veteran Mary Hanna at her sixth Games.

Kermond was set to make his Olympic debut on his horse Yandoo Oaks Constellation, but was not seen as a serious gold medal contender.