Australian Spinner Zampa Gets Covid At T20 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 25, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Australian spinner Zampa gets Covid at T20 World Cup

Perth, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Leading Australian spinner Adam Zampa has Covid but is still available for selection for their Twenty20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka later on Tuesday in Perth, the hosts said.

The 30-year-old leg-spinner will have to travel separately from the rest of the team and be located away from his team-mates, according to the rules, but he is allowed to play.

"Zampa's symptoms are improving and are now reported as minor in severity," cricket Australia said in a statement.

"A decision will be made (on his selection) closer to the toss," CA added.

"No other Australian squad members or staff have reported symptoms."Ireland's George Dockrell played on Sunday in Hobart against Asian champions Sri Lanka despite having Covid.

Defending champions Australia are looking to bounce back against Sri Lanka from their opening loss to New Zealand in a tough Group 1 which also includes England.

