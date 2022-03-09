UrduPoint.com

Australian Star O'Connor Out Of Paris-Nice Race

Muhammad Rameez Published March 09, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Australian cyclist Ben O'Connor, who came fourth in last year's Tour de France, will take no further part in the Paris-Nice due to a bout of flu, his AG2R Citroen team boss said on Wednesday

The 26-year-old was lying 11th overall, 39 seconds adrift of overall leader Christophe Laporte ahead of Wednesday's fourth stage, a time-trial in Montlucon.

"He is feverish and his state of health is not good enough for him to continue in such a demanding race as the Paris-Nice," said team boss Vincent Lavenu.

"It is a blow, as since the start Ben had been in good form and had lofty ambitions for the overall standings."O'Connor was later joined by another high profile withdrawal in the shape of two-time defending champion Maximilian Schachmann.

The 28-year-old German, who rides for the Bora team, had not sparkled in his defence of the crown as he lay in 47th spot overall, 2min 22sec off the pace.

