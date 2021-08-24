UrduPoint.com

Australian Storer Wins Another Vuelta Stage

Tue 24th August 2021

Australian Storer wins another Vuelta Stage

DSM rider Michael Storer of Australia won stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, breaking away from a large escape group to solo over the finish line in a carbon copy of his triumph on stage 7

Rincn de la Victoria, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :DSM rider Michael Storer of Australia won stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, breaking away from a large escape group to solo over the finish line in a carbon copy of his triumph on stage 7.

Nicknamed "Storer the Destroyer" the 24-year-old from Perth was part of a 31-man breakaway until he escaped on a late climb, arriving at the Costa de Sol finish line 22sec ahead of the chasers.

