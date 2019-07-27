Australian Swimmer Jack Fails Dope Test: ASADA
Zeeshan Mehtab 7 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:20 PM
Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Australian women's freestyle swimmer Shayna Jack has tested positive for a banned substance, Swimming Australia said on Saturday.
The 20-year-old, part of Australia's world record-breaking 4x100m freestyle team, failed an out-of-competition test conducted on June 26, officials added.
The athlete returned to Australia before the start of the world championships in Gwangju.