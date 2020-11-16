UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Swimmer Jack Has Doping Ban Cut To Two Years

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:27 PM

Australian swimmer Jack has doping ban cut to two years

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack, a member of the world record-breaking 4x100m freestyle relay team, on Monday had her doping ban reduced to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Australian swimmer Shayna Jack, a member of the world record-breaking 4x100m freestyle relay team, on Monday had her doping ban reduced to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Jack was banned by Swimming Australia for four years after testing positive for the muscle growth agent ligandrol in an out-of-competition test in June 2019.

She claimed it entered her system by contamination and has fought to clear her name.

Lausanne-based CAS, sport's highest court, concluded that "on the balance of probabilities" Jack "did not intentionally ingest ligandrol" and reduced her ban to two years dating from July 12, 2019.

That means that she could, in theory, compete in the postponed Tokyo Olympics that start on July 23, 2021. She would however be ineligible during the qualification process in the preceding months.

Related Topics

World Australia Tokyo June July 2019 Olympics From Court

Recent Stories

Actor Shamoon Abbasi joins PTI

11 minutes ago

UVAS Business School arranges orientation for new ..

15 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed launches ‘Positive Customer’ ap ..

16 minutes ago

About 11,235 tractors manufactured in Q1, grew by ..

4 minutes ago

Three more die of coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital

4 minutes ago

China, Pakistan can ensure success of CPEC with he ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.