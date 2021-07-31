UrduPoint.com

Australian Swimmers Equal Best Medal Tally At Away Olympics After McKeown's Second Gold In Tokyo

Sat 31st July 2021

Australian swimmers equal best medal tally at away Olympics after McKeown's second gold in Tokyo

Australia has equaled its best-ever swimming medal tally at an away Olympics

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) --:Australia has equaled its best-ever swimming medal tally at an away Olympics.

Kaylee McKeown won her second gold medal at the Tokyo Games in the women's 200m backstroke final on Saturday morning, making her the first Australian to ever win both the 100m and 200m in this discipline at the one Olympics.

It was Australia's seventh swimming gold in Tokyo, equalling Athens 2004 as the country's best overseas games in the pool.

Australia's swimmers will have a chance to equal the eight gold medals won by the country in the pool in Melbourne in 1956, with the women's 50m freestyle and women's 4x100m medley relay finals to be staged on Sunday.

McKeown, the world record holder in the 100m backstroke, was second at the final turn of Saturday's finals but swam the final 50m in a field-best 31.08 seconds to beat Canada's Kylie Masse. Fellow Australian Emily Seebohm came third.

