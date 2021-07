TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) The Australian women's 4x100m freestyle relay team won gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, setting a new world record.

Australian swimmers Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell finished in 3:29.69. The previous world record was set by Australia in 2018 (3:30.05).

Canada won silver in women's 4x100m freestyle relay on Sunday, while the US team won bronze.