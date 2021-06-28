UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Table Tennis Veteran Jian, 48, To Play In Sixth Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Australian table tennis veteran Jian, 48, to play in sixth Olympics

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Australian table tennis veteran Jian Fang Lay was Monday selected for a sixth Olympics, second only to the sport's Nigerian Olufunke Oshonaike, who will be making her seventh appearance.

Born in China, Jian moved to Australia in 1994 to become one of the country's all-time greats, winning 24 Oceania titles and 30 national crowns.

Now 48, she will join equestrian Mary Hanna, who will also be in Tokyo, as the only Australian women to compete at six Games and join a select band of global athletes who have achieved the feat.

"I never would've imagined that I'd be the first woman to represent Australia at six Olympics," said Jian, who will play in the teams and singles events.

"I hope this will inspire more girls to play table tennis. As long as you have a dream, anything is possible." Nigerian legend Oshonaike is the only woman table tennis player with more experience.

She will be at her seventh Games in Japan, according to the official Olympics website, after making her bow at Atlanta in 1996.

Only four other table tennis players have appeared at seven Games, all of them men.

Related Topics

Tennis Australia China Jian Tokyo Mary Atlanta Japan Women Olympics All

Recent Stories

Winners of Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Te ..

8 hours ago

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

12 hours ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

12 hours ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

13 hours ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.