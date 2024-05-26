Open Menu

Australian Team Lands Islamabad Ahead Of Volleyball Series Against Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Australian team lands Islamabad ahead of volleyball series against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Australian volleyball squad arrived in Islamabad on Sunday ahead of a three-match volleyball series against Pakistan.

The Aussies would be in action for the first time in the history of Pakistan organised by Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on the request of Australian Volleyball Federation.

The visiting team received a warm welcome on the arrival at Islamabad International Airport by the officials of Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Australia will take part in the practice session on May 27 (Monday) followed by the pre-event press conference at 5pm here at a local hotel.

Nehemiah Mote was leading Australian squad while other players include Luke Perry, Arshdeep Dosanjh, Jackson Holland, Trent O’dea, Matthew Aubrey, Max Senica, Beau Graham, Thomas Heptinstall, Sam Flowerday, Nicholas Butler, Ethan Garrett, William D’arcy Miles, Jacob Baird members of the playing squad while Daniel Ilott will act as head coach, James Begley, Alec Walker, Brendan Garlick will be coaches with team.

The first match of the three-match series would be held on May 28 here at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad, while the second match on May 29 and third on May 30.

“All matches will be started from 6:30 PM and entry of the fans and supporters are free”, said Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation, adding that Australia have some very good players in squad and fans must come to cheer the green shirts as they shown the excellent performance to won the Central Asian Volleyball League which was held recently.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Australia Sports Hotel Jackson Netherlands May Sunday From Asia Coach Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

1 day ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 day ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports