Australian Team Lands Islamabad Ahead Of Volleyball Series Against Pakistan
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Australian volleyball squad arrived in Islamabad on Sunday ahead of a three-match volleyball series against Pakistan.
The Aussies would be in action for the first time in the history of Pakistan organised by Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on the request of Australian Volleyball Federation.
The visiting team received a warm welcome on the arrival at Islamabad International Airport by the officials of Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Australia will take part in the practice session on May 27 (Monday) followed by the pre-event press conference at 5pm here at a local hotel.
Nehemiah Mote was leading Australian squad while other players include Luke Perry, Arshdeep Dosanjh, Jackson Holland, Trent O’dea, Matthew Aubrey, Max Senica, Beau Graham, Thomas Heptinstall, Sam Flowerday, Nicholas Butler, Ethan Garrett, William D’arcy Miles, Jacob Baird members of the playing squad while Daniel Ilott will act as head coach, James Begley, Alec Walker, Brendan Garlick will be coaches with team.
The first match of the three-match series would be held on May 28 here at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad, while the second match on May 29 and third on May 30.
“All matches will be started from 6:30 PM and entry of the fans and supporters are free”, said Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation, adding that Australia have some very good players in squad and fans must come to cheer the green shirts as they shown the excellent performance to won the Central Asian Volleyball League which was held recently.
