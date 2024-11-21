Open Menu

Australian Umpire Hospitalized After Being Hit By Ball During Local Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2024 | 03:28 PM

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

Incident takes place when a batter hit a straight drive shot, and ball directly struck face of Tony de Nobrega and left him injured

SYEDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2024) Australian Umpire Tony de Nobrega was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck in the face by a powerful shot during a local cricket match in Perth, the local media reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a batter hit a straight drive shot, and the ball directly struck the umpire’s face, causing severe injuries.

The impact disfigured his face, and he had to be rushed to the hospital.

The doctors have stated that while none of his bones were fractured, he may still require surgery due to the severity of his injuries.

Following the incident, photos of the injured umpire have circulated on social media, with many expressing their best wishes for his recovery.

This is not the first time such incidents have occurred on the field.

In 2019, 80-year-old umpire John Williams tragically passed away after spending weeks in a coma following a similar incident in Wales.

Similarly, in 2014, Israeli umpire Hillel Oscar died after being struck on the head by a ball deflected off the stumps.

