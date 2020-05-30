UrduPoint.com
Australian Youngster Perese Signs For Bayonne Despite Drugs Charge

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 03:02 PM

Bayonne, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Australian back Izaia Perese signed for French Top 14 club Bayonne on Saturday, despite being released by rugby league side the Brisbane Broncos over a drugs charge.

The 23-year-old, who can play either as a winger or a centre, was charged on a drugs-related offence earlier this year and saw his contract ripped up by NRL side the Broncos.

Released on bail, he was the beneficiary of a leniency measure allowing him to leave Australia.

Perese previously played for Super Rugby outfit the Queensland Reds, scoring four tries in 17 appearances and attracting the attention of then-Australia coach Michael Cheika.

He is expected to arrive in France in July.

The French Top 14 season was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the 2020-21 campaign due to get under way in September.

