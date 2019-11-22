Australians make hay under shining Brisbane sun

Australian opener David Warner announced his homecoming in an emphatic style by hitting an unbeaten century which made Pakistani bowlers toil the whole day long under the hot Brisbane sun and amassed 312-1 on the second day of the Gabba test here on Friday

BRISBANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Australian opener David Warner announced his homecoming in an emphatic style by hitting an unbeaten century which made Pakistani bowlers toil the whole day long under the hot Brisbane sun and amassed 312-1 on the second day of the Gabba test here on Friday.

David Warner was not the chief tormentor but his opening partner Joe Burns also piled up runs before he became victim of the nervous nineties on 97 and played on a miscued sweep off the bowling of leg-spinner Yasir Shah with the scoreboard showing 222 (the double nelson) while Marnus Labuschagne also made hay under the sun � and the sun did shine on the Gabba, Brisbane throughout the day's play � and was unbeaten on 55 at the close of play. Like Warner, Burns was also on a comeback after he was not selected of the Ashes.

Unlike the Pakistani openers the other day, the Australian openers achieved a mammoth opening partnership with flourish and punished Pakistani bowlers across all parts of the ground and the listless Pakistanis could not find a way to subdue the charge by the Australians.

David Warner, who is not out on 151, might have entered the Gabba with the fear of losing his spot in the team after he had a torrid Ashes tour of England where he could score meager 95 in 10 test innings with the highest of 61 runs, but he denied any kind of pressure while talking to reporters at the close of play on day 2. David Warner was also returning to the home grounds for the first time since his suspension for his role in the infamous Cape Town ball tampering scandal.

Despite all, Warner rose to the occasion and scored runs at will but with control on the second day performed his trademark leap on reaching his 22nd hundred despite all odds as the lady-luck was on his side when he got reprieve despite being adjudged out to Naseem Shah soon after the lunch-break with his personal score on 56. The debutant rejoiced but the celebrations were short-lived as the third umpire, who was called to check the no ball, had found out that the debutant fast bowler had over-stepped.

The lady luck shone on all Australian batsmen on day 2 as the ball had dropped little ahead of Wicket-keeper Muhammad Rizwan after kissing the edge of Joe Burns' bat in the very second over by Imran Khan in Australan second innings. Labuschagne was also dropped by Asad Shafiq off Haris Sohail in the 78th over of the innings. David Warner had some more luck when the bails did not fall despite the fact that the ball hit the wickets towards the closing moments of the day's play.

The other player to shine on the day was debutant Naseem Shah who bowled with pace and purpose but remained wicketless. The crowds heaped praise on the debutant fast bowler who bowled the fastest ball of the match which clocked at 147.8 mph. Naseem Shah bowled with a large heart on the day and many saw in him a superstar of future. Warner had consoled with the debutant for a harder debut at the Gabba but praised his pace and tenacity.

The rest of the Pakistan bowlers were unimpressive in their speed and line and length and failed to contain the Australians. Yasir Shah, while talking to reporters at the close of play, had admitted that the bowlers were wayward. He praised Shaheen Shah Afridi for being frugal but Afridi was also not effective and could not produce a breakthrough.

Yasir Shah had shared most of the work load with his 28 overs while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah had bowled 18 and 16 overs respectively.

The Australian batsmen must be credited for forcing the Pakistan team into a defensive mind-set and this is where they played with purpose and right aggression to put the fielding side under pressure. The only way forward for the Pakistan team is to get the remaining Australian batsmen out as early as possible on Saturday morning if they wish to have hopes of a comeback in the match, failing which the Australians were set to clinch 1-0 lead in the test match series with ease.