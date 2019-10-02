UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Alyssa Healy Sets World Record With Highest Score In Women's T20I

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Australia's Alyssa Healy sets world record with highest score in women's T20I

Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy set a world record on Wednesday for the highest individual score in women's T20I as she smashed an unbeaten 148 off 61 balls against Sri Lanka in the third and final match at the North Sydney Oval

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy set a world record on Wednesday for the highest individual score in women's T20I as she smashed an unbeaten 148 off 61 balls against Sri Lanka in the third and final match at the North Sydney Oval.

Healy, who completed 100 T20I appearances in the last ODI against Sri Lanka, struck 19 fours and seven sixes, bringing up her century off 46 balls as the hosts posted 226-2 in Sydney.

After Sri Lanka could only make 94-7 in reply, Australia won by 132 runs to secure a 3-0 series whitewash, Cricbuzz reported.

Healy also scored the fastest T20 half century by an Australian, needing 25 balls to surpass the 50 run mark. The 29-year old passed teammate Meg Lanning's previous world record score of 133 and reached the world record with a six in the penultimate over.

Australia's margin of victory is their biggest in women's T20 internationals and 10th biggest of all time.

"It was just one of those days where everything seemed to come out of the middle, so I'll take that," Healy said .

Related Topics

Century T20 World Australia Sri Lanka Sydney Women All

Recent Stories

Iran Can't Realize Opportunities Due to US Sanctio ..

7 minutes ago

Pompeo Confirms Being on Trump's July Phone Call W ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Expects to Produce 120-140Mln Tonnes of LNG ..

7 minutes ago

78 suspects arrested by Karachi South, West Zones ..

7 minutes ago

"We are drifting towards war because of India's ag ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan optimistic of further st ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.