ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy set a world record on Wednesday for the highest individual score in women's T20I as she smashed an unbeaten 148 off 61 balls against Sri Lanka in the third and final match at the North Sydney Oval.

Healy, who completed 100 T20I appearances in the last ODI against Sri Lanka, struck 19 fours and seven sixes, bringing up her century off 46 balls as the hosts posted 226-2 in Sydney.

After Sri Lanka could only make 94-7 in reply, Australia won by 132 runs to secure a 3-0 series whitewash, Cricbuzz reported.

Healy also scored the fastest T20 half century by an Australian, needing 25 balls to surpass the 50 run mark. The 29-year old passed teammate Meg Lanning's previous world record score of 133 and reached the world record with a six in the penultimate over.

Australia's margin of victory is their biggest in women's T20 internationals and 10th biggest of all time.

"It was just one of those days where everything seemed to come out of the middle, so I'll take that," Healy said .