UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Ashleigh Barty Into First Wimbledon Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 08:11 PM

Australia's Ashleigh Barty into first Wimbledon final

Ashleigh Barty reached her first Wimbledon final on Thursday, 10 years after being crowned junior champion, beating 2018 winner Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Ashleigh Barty reached her first Wimbledon final on Thursday, 10 years after being crowned junior champion, beating 2018 winner Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

The 25-year-old Australian will play either former world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's final.

Barty is the first Australian woman to reach the final since her idol and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second title in 1980.

Related Topics

World Czech Republic Women 2018 Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Delegation of Taliban Political Office Arrives in ..

26 seconds ago

NAB prefers resolving business community issues on ..

27 seconds ago

Nadal to make return at Washington

29 seconds ago

Russia sack Cherchesov after poor Euro 2020

31 seconds ago

More divisions, districts to be formed in Balochis ..

34 seconds ago

Afghanistan transition at 'one of most complicated ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.