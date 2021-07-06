Australia's Barty Into Wimbledon Semi-finals For First Time
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:39 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Ashleigh Barty kept alive her dream of winning the women's Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's first win by easing into the semi-finals on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old outclassed unseeded compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-3 to set up what promises to be a far more serious test of her ability on Thursday when she faces 2018 champion Angelique Kerber.
"It's the ultimate test," said Barty.