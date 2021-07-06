UrduPoint.com
Australia's Barty Into Wimbledon Semi-finals For First Time

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:39 PM

Australia's Barty into Wimbledon semi-finals for first time

Ashleigh Barty kept alive her dream of winning the women's Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's first win by easing into the semi-finals on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Ashleigh Barty kept alive her dream of winning the women's Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's first win by easing into the semi-finals on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old outclassed unseeded compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-3 to set up what promises to be a far more serious test of her ability on Thursday when she faces 2018 champion Angelique Kerber.

"It's the ultimate test," said Barty.

More Stories From Sports

