Australia's Caleb Ewan Wins Third Stage Of Tour De France
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:43 PM
Sisteron, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Australian rider Caleb Ewan won the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday after prevailing in a close sprint finish.
France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the leader's yellow jersey after the 198-kilometre stage from Nice to Sisteron in southern France.