Australia's Claire Polosak To Officiate Women Series Matches In Karachi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM
West Indies women’s cricket team will arrive in Karachi on 14 April to play three ODIs – part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and five T20Is.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2024) Australia’s Claire Polosak will officiate as an on-field umpire in all the eight white-ball matches between Pakistan and West Indies women cricket teams scheduled in Karachi from 18 April to 3 May.
West Indies women’s cricket team will arrive in Karachi on 14 April to play three ODIs – part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and five T20Is. All eight matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium.
In the ODI series, former Test batter and member of the PCB and ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees Ali Naqvi will lead the playing control team, while Muhammad Javed, also part of PCB and ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees will lead the playing control team in T20I series.
Alongside Polosak, Abdul Moqeet, Imran Jawed and Nasir Hussain – all part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires will serve as on-field umpires during the ODI series. Saleema Imtiaz and Humairah Farah, both part of the PCB Women’s Panel of Umpires will be the reserve umpires for the ODI series.
For the five T20Is, scheduled from 26 April to 3 May, Polosak will be joined by Faisal Afridi (ICC and PCB Elite Panel of Umpires), Farooq Ali Khan and Tariq Rasheed – both part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires. Afia Amin, Humairah and Saleema will be reserve umpire in the T20I series.
Umpire and match referee appointments (Matches from 18 April to 3 May)
18 April – First ODI.
Claire Polosak and Nasir Hussain (on-field umpires), Abdul Moqeet (third umpire), Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)
21 April – Second ODI. Claire Polosak and Abdul Moqeet (on-field umpires), Nasir Hussain (third umpire), Humairah Farah (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)
23 April – Third ODI. Claire Polosak and Imran Jawed (on-field umpires), Abdul Moqeet (third umpire), Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)
26 April – First T20I. Claire Polosak and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Nasir Hussain (third umpire), Humairah Farah (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed (match referee)
28 April – Second T20I. Claire Polosak and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Imran Jawed (third umpire) and Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed (match referee)
30 April – Third T20I. Claire Polosak and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire) and Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed (match referee)
2 May – Fourth T20I. Claire Polosak and Farooq Ali Khan (on-field umpires), Imran Jawed (third umpire) and Humairah Farah (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed (match referee)
3 May – Fifth T20I. Claire Polosak and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Farooq Ali Khan (third umpire) and Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed (match referee)
Recent Stories
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
More Stories From Sports
-
Global football talent showcase to lands in Islamabad42 minutes ago
-
Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country16 hours ago
-
Burnley boss Kompany charged with misconduct by FA over referee protest17 hours ago
-
Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL coverage18 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka sweep Bangladesh Test series with crushing win21 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka overtake Pakistan to climb World Test C'ship standings24 hours ago
-
Timber Wolves win All Pakistan Ramazan Cup Basketball Club title1 day ago
-
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses1 day ago
-
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year2 days ago
-
Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp2 days ago
-
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence2 days ago
-
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence2 days ago