Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Australia paceman Pat Cummins became the costliest overseas buy in Indian Premier League history Thursday after Kolkata Knight Riders paid $2.17 million for him in the championship's auctions.

The winning bid in the cash-rich Twenty20 league, beat the previous record $2.16 million paid for England's Ben Stokes in 2007 by the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

Aussies dominated the bidding war, with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell going to Kings XI Punjab for $1.51 million after recently returning to cricket from a short break due to mental health issues.

The IPL auction is an annual event held before the start of each season where teams buy players who sign central contracts.

The players get around 75 percent of the auction price -- effectively their salary for the season -- while the rest goes to their national board.

Other big foreign buys included South Africa bowler Chris Morris ($1.4m to Royal Challengers Bangalore), England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan ($734,265 to Knight Riders) and Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch ($619,303 to Bangalore).

But it was Cummins who initiated the biggest bidding war, with Bangalore and Delhi Capitals upping the ante before Kolkata swooped in to catch their former player, who has claimed 32 wickets in 25 IPL matches.

"Absolutely pumped to be back on board ... Can't wait to get over there," Cummins said in a video message posted on Kolkata's official Twitter site.

While best for a foreign player, the price paid for Cummins is still short of the 160 million rupees ($2.3 million) that Bangalore paid for Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh in 2015.