Australia's Cummins Sold For Record $2.17m At IPL

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:14 PM

Australia's Cummins sold for record $2.17m at IPL

Australian players attracted big prices in the Indian Premier League auction Thursday with paceman Pat Cummins becoming the costliest overseas buy after he went to Kolkata Knight Riders for $2.17 million

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Australian players attracted big prices in the Indian Premier League auction Thursday with paceman Pat Cummins becoming the costliest overseas buy after he went to Kolkata Knight Riders for $2.17 million.

Explosive allrounder Glenn Maxwell joined Kings XI Punjab for $1.51 million after recently returning to cricket from a short break due to mental health issues.

In the annual IPL auction, held before the start of each season, teams buy players who sign central contracts.

The players get around 75 percent of the auction price -- effectively their salary for the season -- while the rest goes to their national board.

Cummins initiated the biggest bidding war. Bangalore and Delhi Capitals both upped the ante before Kolkata swooped in for their former player, who has claimed 32 wickets in 25 IPL matches.

