Australia's bid to win the Champions Trophy was a dealt a major setback Wednesday with their formidable pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all ruled out

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Australia's bid to win the Champions Trophy was a dealt a major setback Wednesday with their formidable pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all ruled out.

Cummins (ankle) and Hazlewood (side and calf) were always unlikely to play, but Starc has also withdrawn for personal reasons.

Steve Smith will captain the team after standing in for Cummins during their two-Test thrashing of Sri Lanka this month.

The 15-man squad is also without all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who retired from the 50-over game last week, and Mitchell Marsh who was previously omitted with a back issue.

"The squad has changed significantly over the past month on the back of some untimely injuries and the retirement of Marcus Stoinis," said chief selector George Bailey.

"The upside of that is that we have been able to call on players who have had international exposure and success over the past 12 months.

"A strong core of some our most experienced players will provide a strong foundation in our attempt to win this edition of the Champions Trophy," he added.

"We have a range of options to shape the playing XI within the tournament depending on the opposition and conditions we face."

Starc was the only member of the "Big Three" fast bowling attack to play all seven Tests against India and Sri Lanka across the current Australian summer.

Bailey said he respected Starc's decision, with the reasons for his withdrawal to remain private.

"Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia," he said.

"His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity to someone else to make a mark on the tournament."

Starc will also miss the two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting in Colombo later Wednesday.

The loss of Australia's long-time pace attack has opened the door for the likes of Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis and Ben Dwarshuis.

Aaron Hardie takes over as the seaming all-rounder while emerging leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha was included to complement Adam Zampa.

The eight-nation Champions Trophy, between February 19 and March 9, will be played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa