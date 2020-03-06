UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Dodt Holds Narrow Lead In Malaysia Golf

Muhammad Rameez 57 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 06:56 PM

Australia's Dodt holds narrow lead in Malaysia golf

Australia's Andrew Dodt shot a four-under-par 68 to hold a slim lead at the weather disrupted Malaysia Open Friday, keeping China's Liu Yanwei at bay with a single shot advantage

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia's Andrew Dodt shot a four-under-par 68 to hold a slim lead at the weather disrupted Malaysia Open Friday, keeping China's Liu Yanwei at bay with a single shot advantage.

American duo Jarin Todd and Trevor Simsby are in close contention as they trail Dodt two shots adrift in tied-third, while South Korea's Charlie Wi is four shots behind Dodt, the overnight leader, in fifth.

Lighting threats forced play to a halt at 4.15pm local time, which means 77 golfers will return early Saturday morning to complete their second round.

Three-time Asian Tour winner Dodt, who fired a 63 in the opening round, hung on to his lead courtesy of a blemish-free scorecard that included four birdies for a two-day total of 13-under-par 131.

"It's hard to back up a 63 but I did with a 68 today, pretty solid.

I hit a lot of greens but didn't hole as many putts as I did yesterday," Dodt said.

Meanwhile, Liu surged into contention from tied-seventh, thanks to his solid 65 after trading nine birdies against two bogeys.

"Last time I made nine birdies in a tournament round was on the China Tour last year in March," he said.

Dodt's fragile lead could be temporary, with Japan's Naoki Sekito having only played nine holes so far.

The Asian Development Tour Order of Merit champion had trailed Dodt by two shots in second after the completion of the first round on Thursday.

This US$1 million Asian Tour event is making a return following a four-year absence, even as many sporting events are cancelled worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers have taken precautions such as temperature checks for players and spectators.

Related Topics

Weather China Lead Japan South Korea Malaysia March Event From Asia Slim Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists attacks in K ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation halts competitio ..

27 minutes ago

Coronavirus to have global impact from $77b to $34 ..

38 minutes ago

Rain may hit match between Zalmis and Gladiators i ..

57 minutes ago

Upto 50 shelter homes serving poor in six cities: ..

1 hour ago

Vatican reports its first coronavirus case

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.