Tokyo, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Australian Emma McKeon swept to her third Tokyo gold and sixth medal overall Sunday when she dipped below the magic 24-second mark to win the women's 50m freestyle title.

The 27-year-old hit the wall in a new Olympic-record time of 23.81 ahead of Swedish world record-holder Sarah Sjostrom (24.

07) and Denmark's defending champion Pernille Blume (24.21).

McKeon also lowered the Olympic record in both the heats and semi-finals, and there was no stopping her as she added the one-lap sprint to her 100m title.

She also won gold in the 4x100m relay while taking bronze in the 100m butterfly, 4x200m relay and 4x100m mixed medley relay for a hugely successful Olympics.

McKeon will also suit up for the mixed 4x100m medley relay later Sunday.